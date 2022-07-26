Posted: Jul 26, 2022 1:47 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

A grass fire that started along Highway 60 just to the east of Pawhuska has been put out by workers. Osage County isn't currently in a burn ban, but with the dry conditions across the state, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says it is advisable that should you see a fire, you should let the proper authorities know.

It is unclear how the fire got started.