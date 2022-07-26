Posted: Jul 26, 2022 1:14 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 1:37 PM

Victoria Edwards

Delaware Tribal Chief Brad Killscrow appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, July 26 to discuss several things new happening in the tribe.

Killscrow said they have completed the purchase of a 4,200-acre ranch where they will eventually raise cattle as part of the tribe’s efforts to be self-sustaining in food production.

He also said they are adding to their housing for elder tribal leaders which will be available in October. Elders are also being served by the daily lunches held at their Tuxedo location in Bartlesville.

In addition to helping the elders, they are helping families and individuals who are suffering from inflation by setting up a food pantry.