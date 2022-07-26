Posted: Jul 26, 2022 12:37 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 12:37 PM

Victoria Edwards

Mark your calendars for August 13 at 7 am to be at the Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In Event in Oologah. The event will be held at the airport, located at 9501 East 380 Road. Admission is FREE and there is plenty of parking.

Food trucks will be on hand for purchasing meals but event coordinators suggest bringing your own seat and cooler if you plan to stay for a while to see all of the planes that will fly in.

Featured planes will date back to the beginnings of aviation, from our military, and modern-day small planes. Antique and vintage cars will also be on hand to view. Activities for children will be part of the event, too.

The annual event celebrates aviation in general and the anniversary of Rogers' and Post's death in 1935 in particular. A moment of remembrance will be held at 10 am to honor Rogers and Post, who perished in a plane crash in Alaska.

For more information, you can visit their website at willrogers.com or call 918-341-0719.