Donations Accepted Through July 27
Posted: Jul 26, 2022 12:28 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 12:28 PM
Shoe Drive for Back to School
Victoria Edwards
Donations of new shoes and funds to purchase shoes are being taken through July 27 as part of a Back to School event sponsored by the Black Link Magazine. Shoes are needed for pre-K through high school.
You can drop off shoes or funds at the A-Plus Barber Shop at 416 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville, next to the UPS store.
The collection of shoes will be distributed on August 6 at 7:30 pm. For information on how to obtain a pair of shoes, contact Marve Thomas at blackisnation1ptnl@gmail.com.
