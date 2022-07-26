Posted: Jul 26, 2022 12:23 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 12:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation is honoring Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller by investing $5 million in a new park to be built in Thalequah. The park will be located down the road from the Cherokee Nation Complex.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr says his daughter was responsible for the idea. She told her father she wanted everyone to have a place where they could meet new people and enjoy time with family and friends.

Planning the park has taken more than a year because some trees needed to be cleared from the site to make space for a playground, walking trails, a lawn for sitting and playing, and a community building for events.

There is not yet an estimated timeframe for the park to be finished.