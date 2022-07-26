Posted: Jul 26, 2022 6:23 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2022 6:23 AM

Victoria Edwards

If you are 65 years or older and need an air conditioning unit, Elder Care is may be able to help. To qualify for the unit, your current air conditioning must be out of commission and you must be at a certain income level that makes it unaffordable to purchase a new one or have your existing one repaired.

The units are 110 BTU window style and they will be offered on a rental basis until October 1. One unit per residence will be allowed and you must show proof of residence at the address where the unit is to be installed.

For more information, call Sheila at Elder Care….918-336-8500