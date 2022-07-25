Posted: Jul 25, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 10:41 AM

Victoria Edwards

Thirty days after SCOTUS overturned the federal abortion protections, protests have increased as Congress considers new action that could make abortion a constitutional right.

The Associated Press ran a poll to see what Americans say they want in regards to abortion rights. According to the poll, which was released to the public on July 23, 53% of those polled disapprove of the overturning of the federal protection of abortion and want the federal government to move forward with considering abortion as an amendment added to the US Constitution.

When asked if they felt abortion should be restricted, 60% agreed that restrictions should be put in place to stop abortion from becoming known as a "standard medical procedure." These same people said that restrictions should not be put on women whose life if in danger from a pregnancy or if the pregnancy is the result of a rape or incest. Additionally, no abortion should take place after 15 weeks.