Posted: Jul 25, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 10:09 AM

Victoria Edwards

Janice Thompson is extremely happy that sanitation workers were in her neighborhood last week or she might not have a yard or home today.

On July 21, sanitation workers Bill Burgess, Nick Hunter and Eric Morgan were on their regular route, collecting garbage, when they saw smoke billowing from behind a house. Burgess said it looked bigger than smoke from a grill so he decided to stop and investigate. Thompson didn't believe the men when they knocked on her door but after the three insisted they take a look, she was surprised to find a small wildfire in her backyard.

Burgess stepped in and immediately doused the fire with her watering hose while Hunter and Morgan raked over the flower bed to make sure the everything was watered down and the fire was completely out. Only then did they move on with their regular duties.

Thompson said after investigating the bed she thinks that a recently installed mole detractor might have caused the sparking.

Sanitation Supervisor Craig Gardner says he is not surprised at the diligence and care the trio gave to Thompson because they "have always been a team that works together and goes above and beyond their regular duties."