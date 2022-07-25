Posted: Jul 25, 2022 10:01 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 10:01 AM

Victoria Edwards

Across the nation, school districts have been grappling with what to do if another or a new pandemic occurs. Most have just now been recovering from the past pandemic and with a surge in COVID this summer, looking forward to more surges in the Fall is daunting. The Associated Press reviewed schools and found that majority are not prepared for a new or existing surge of a pandemic. Oklahoma is an exception.

Dewey Public Schools and Bartlesville Public Schools have already been preparing for a surge and both districts feel confident that can keep students from a major disruption due to staffing or a complete closure. Other districts in our listening area also have taken steps in new training, curriculum and policies. To understand what your district or an individual school in your district is doing to prepare for COVID in the new school year, visit your district's website or talk to the principal of your school.

