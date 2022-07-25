Posted: Jul 25, 2022 9:53 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 9:53 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The City of Bartlesville crew made an appearance in the KWON Studios for City Matters on Monday morning and hit on a number of items important for Bartians.

Assistant Community Development Director Greg Collins spent some time updating on commercial projects in Bartlesville, and he also talked about at-home do-it-yourself projects.

One common project which requires some collaboration with the city is putting a shed on your property. Collins says any shed under 200 square feet would require a zoning permit. Bigger buildings would require a building permit.

Collins talks about why these permits are required.

Collins said it is probably best to check with the Community Development Office to see if you need any kind of permit for your project..