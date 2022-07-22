Posted: Jul 22, 2022 1:17 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2022 1:17 PM

As Cavalcade rolls into the weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, the action continues to heat up, much like the weather. The Osage County Health Department is on-site with a cooling station and EMS personnel are on hand should someone need assistance. Chairman Jeff Bute says his team is doing all they can to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance.

After Friday night’s rodeo performance and music from Jason Boland and the Stragglers, a parade is set to take place on Saturday morning. That will be followed by another rodeo event that evening and music from Stoney Larue. Bute encourages everyone to come check things out.

The finals will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Adult tickets cost $10 and those 12 and under are admitted for $5. Tickets can be purchased at Cavalcaderodeo.com or at the gate.