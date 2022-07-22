Posted: Jul 22, 2022 9:55 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2022 9:55 AM

Ty Loftis

All 77 counties will receive improvements after the Oklahoma Transportation Committee approved the $719 million County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Plan during July’s meeting. This plan will replace or rehabilitate 192 county bridges and 400 county mile roads over the next five years. Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz had this to say:

“There are deficiencies on the county road system that we need to be attentive to and the CIRB program is one of the most critical investments the state makes back into the county system. These projects represent a significant investment to the transportation infrastructure and economic impact to our state.”

Since the plan began in 2006, funding has played a role in replacing 728 county bridges and nearly 1,200 miles of improved county roads.