Posted: Jul 22, 2022 9:14 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2022 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County School Supply Drive will soon distribute approximately 2,300 backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.

Pack the Backpacks President Shelley Davidson says they want to ensure each student that signed up for the program has supplies to start the school year off right. Davidson says seeing kids smile makes this effort worth it. She says teachers and students will greatly benefit from the supplies they distribute.

Davidson says they are still in need of supplies. She says they need 3,400 black dry erase markers and 1,100 jumbo glue sticks.

If you wish to purchase supplies for Pack the Backpacks, you can drop off donations in bins at several locations in Bartlesville. Those locations include:

Rogers State University (RSU) at 401 Dewey Avenue

Crossing 2nd at 215 E. 2nd Street

The Elks Lodge at 1060 Swan Drive

You can also make monetary donations at packthebackpacks.org.

Pack the Backpacks was started in the early 2000s. Davidson says their group was delivering roughly 300 supply backpacks in the beginning. She says their numbers have increased to an average of 2,500 backpacks distributed per year.

Volunteers are needed as soon as Sunday, July 24, at 2:00 p.m. to move supplies at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, located at 9th and Dewey in Bartlesville. Davidson says they still have supplies in their storage building at RSU that they need to move to the church. She says they could use your help if you're strong and able to lift heavy objects.

Davidson adds that they need volunteers to fill backpacks on Thursday, July 28, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. She says they will be stuffing bags on Friday, July 29, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Distribution will begin on Sunday, July 31, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. More bags will be distributed from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. The supply drive will take place both days at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

If you wish to volunteer, you can go to packthebackpacks.org. You can even send a message via email to Pack the Backpacks at packer@packthebackpacks.org. They can be found on Facebook under the name "Washington County School Supply Drive."

Davidson says you do not have to feel obligated to stay for the entire volunteer shift if you sign up. She says they will take any help they can get. Around 75 slots are open for each packing time scheduled.

All school districts throughout Washington County and the surrounding area will benefit from the supply drive. Davidson says you should have received a confirmation email if you signed up to receive supplies for your student(s). She says you should bring an I.D. with you when you come to collect your items.

If you signed up and your child attends Jane Phillips Elementary School in Bartlesville, you do not need to attend one of the two distribution days as your child should receive a bag on the first day of school. The first day of school in Bartlesville is Thursday, Aug. 11.

When Pack the Backpack's supply drive is over, they will be looking to get supplies for the following school year.

You can watch Friday's Community Connection with Pack the Backpacks President Shelley Davidson here.