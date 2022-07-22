Posted: Jul 22, 2022 8:53 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2022 8:53 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Associated Press is reporting that Kansas may be closer to a state legislative vote to more strictly control or outright ban abortion. Early voting has begun for an August 2 election on a proposed change in the state constitution to overcome the State Supreme Court’s decision to protect abortion rights in Kansas. If passed, the vote would allow the state legislature to write an amendment to the state constitution that addresses abortion in a manner that could well eliminate it completely within the state. Several other states are watching the vote closely to determine whether it will affect them as well. Abortion supporters are quietly expressing concern that such a vote will open the way to abortion being severely curtained or eliminated in other states while abortion opponents are hoping it could lead to a federal mandate to ban abortion.