Victoria Edwards

A special meeting has been called by the Washington County Free Fair Board on Monday, July 25 to discuss and take action on a variety of items for the upcoming fiscal year. The meeting will be held at 7 pm at the Washington County OSU Extension Office Conference Room, located at 205 East 12th Street in Dewey, Oklahoma.

During the meeting, committees for the free fair will present updates and present plans for the next free fair. Discussion will be held about the cafeteria schedule and whether to re-establish the Herdsmanship will take place. Public comments will be taken at the beginning of the meeting and an executive session will called after committee presentations if needed.