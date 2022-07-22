Posted: Jul 22, 2022 5:51 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2022 5:51 AM

Victoria Edwards

On July 21, the US Senate unanimously passed the 2022 bill that would continue to fund the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). The USCIRF has existed since 1998 as an organization that monitors and reports on the status of religious freedom worldwide. Senator James Lankford was one of several senators that introduced the bill for consideration this year.

In a statement issued by his office, Senator Lankford said that “The Commission conducts critical research [for the US federal government] on religious liberty worldwide so we can help to ensure religious freedom is protected and promoted for people of faith and for those who have no faith at all [because freedom to choose your religious views] is a fundamental human right of all people.”