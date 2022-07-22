Posted: Jul 22, 2022 4:46 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2022 4:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America will receive a boost in support for local scouts thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor recently presented the check to Philip Wright, executive director.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Taylor. “The Cherokee Area Council has a rich history of scouting dating back to 1912, impacting young people in our community with life skills.”

The foundation’s $5,000 gift will help the council expand the Cub Scouting and Exploring programs. The scout experience begins in Cub Scouting, providing learning and achievement for boys and girls with activities, adventures, events and opportunities for the cub scout and the whole family.

The Exploring program, designed for young people ages 10-20, exposes participants to a variety of activities and hands-on experiences, plus mentorship, learning more about career options, and preparing youth for life.

“On behalf of the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America, a United Way Partner Agency, I would like to say thank you to the Arvest Foundation for supporting scouting through our Cub Scout and Exploring programs,” said Wright. “We are extremely thankful, and we look forward to the great things to come.”

The Cherokee area council serves the youth of Northeastern Oklahoma with a mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.