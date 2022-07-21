Posted: Jul 21, 2022 1:41 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

One thing that makes the world’s largest amateur rodeo so unique is the annual queen contest. Cavalcade is well underway and despite the warm temperatures, 13 contestants are vying for the crown, saddle and $1,000 in the 76th annual Cavalcade taking place at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Things started on Monday evening with the Queen’s Horsemanship at the Fairgrounds and the ladies have stayed busy ever since. Chairman Jeff Bute says the winner has a chance to make Cavalcade history and do much more than that.

If you would like to make it out to Cavalcade, they have both morning and evening performances running through Saturday night with tickets at the gate costing $10. Music will start at 10:30 p.m. each night and the finals will take place on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.