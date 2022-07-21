Posted: Jul 21, 2022 6:00 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 6:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Dr. Tammie Strobel appears on Community Connection to talk about her first year as Tri County Tech's CEO and Superintendent as they continue to live out their vision in giving people a better life.

Dr. Stroble says nearly 400 students graduated from Tri County Tech last year. Of those graduates, Strobel says 110 of them qualified for the National Technical Society. She says the average wage for their adult graduates is $18.03 per hour.

44 students were nominated for Student of the Month last year. Meanwhile, the Tri County Tech Foundation – which helps students in need pay for tuition – allocated $190,000 in scholarships to students in our communities. Dr. Strobel says all of Tri County Tech's educators contribute to the Foundation because they know the importance of shaping lives. She says the impact of the Foundation leads to jobs and healthier communities.

Four educators at Tri County Tech were nominated for state-wide Teacher of the Year honors. Dr. Strobel says those educators are:

Kebi Allen – Practical Nursing Instructor

Shelly Stephens – Teacher Prep Instructor

Jolene Bryant – Early Care and Education Instructor

Jeannette Slater – Computer Repair and Networking Instructor

Dr. Strobel says these instructors will find out in August if the will be finalists for their respective Teacher of the Year awards in Oklahoma. She says these teachers may go on to national regionals if they are selected.

Austin Shipman, a pre-engineering instructor, was recognized by Dr. Strobel as well. Dr. Strobel says Shipman has received the Brock Fellowship honor from Oklahoma State University. She says Shipman is going to be working towards a second Master's degree in leadership development. This will allow Shipman to be ready for leadership roles that may arise at Tri County Tech.

The next school year will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10. To learn more about Tri County Tech, visit their website.

