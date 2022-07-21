Posted: Jul 21, 2022 5:56 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2022 5:56 AM

Garrett Giles

An Oologah man is injured after wrecking his motorcycle outside of Claremore.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Justin Boyce was traveling in rural Rogers County just east of Highway 20 and Claremore on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed his vehicle. A medical helicopter transported Boyce to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head, arm, leg, and external and internal trunk injuries.

OHP officials say the cause of the collision and the condition of the driver remains under investigation.