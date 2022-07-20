Posted: Jul 20, 2022 3:30 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 3:30 PM

Victoria Edwards

The National Education Association, the largest union for public school teachers, is coming under fire for its plans to create a list of parents and teachers who refuse to support the Critical Race Theory (CRT) or the revisionist biology curriculums that are being implemented in many school districts across the nation. NEA has stated that it will spend $140,000 to create the list, which will be used to track non-cooperative individuals. They have not said why they want the list to be created or what they will do with the list.

In response to NEA’s announcement, Senator Lankford and several other senators issued a letter on July 14 to the NEA president, Becky Pringles, demanding that the NEA explain itself. The senators are calling it an “enemy list” and they fear it could harm parental authority or cause teachers to be fired if their names appear on the list, even if the NEA takes no action against those listed.