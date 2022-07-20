Posted: Jul 20, 2022 2:48 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 2:48 PM

Max Gross

Despite the recent heat wave, City of Bartlesville officials says the local water supply is holding steady. Bartlesville Water Utilities director Terry Lauritsen made the comment as a part of the weekly ‘City Beat’ newsletter published by the City of Bartlesville.

Lauritsen said the city consumes roughly 10 million gallons of water per day and that rate has not changed due to the recent temperature increases. He reiterates that water levels at both Hulah Lake and Hudson Lake are within normal for this time of the year.

Another heat related issue is potential fire danger. According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Washington County currently falls under the "Abnormally Dry" to "Moderate Drought" ranges. Currently a burn ban is not in effect in Bartlesville or Washington County but neighboring jurisdictions have entertained the idea.