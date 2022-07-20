Posted: Jul 20, 2022 11:44 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 11:44 AM

Victoria Edwards

A Dewey church is opening its doors to those who are needing relief from the excessive heat during a power outage or while repairs are being made to their home air conditioning systems, or simply to those who find themselves out and about but are feeling hot. Located at 1515 North Osage Avenue, the church announced on its social media that beginning each day from noon to 5 pm through this week, the gymnasium will be available to anyone who needs a place to hang out in a cooler environment. Local law enforcement and emergency management personnel applauded the church’s decision.