Posted: Jul 20, 2022 11:36 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 11:36 AM

Victoria Edwards

A popular location for children to play is closing for the rest of this week due to excessive heat. Kiddie Park, located in Bartlesville, posted on its social media pages that it will not be open for an indefinite time period due to the metal rides being too hot to sit on. As long as the heat is high, Kiddie Park says it will remain closed to avoid children and their guardians experiencing burns or heat exhaustion. Kiddie Park will post on its social media pages when it plans to reopen.