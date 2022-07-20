Posted: Jul 20, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 9:54 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville has announced its Employee of the Month as Street Department Maintenance Worker E.J. Prichard. The City Employee Advisory Committee gave Prichard the recognition after assisting a motorist whose tire had went flat.

City Manager Mike Bailey presented Prichard with the awards that come with this honor. If you would like to nominate someone as a City of Bartlesville Employee of the Month, send an email to EAC@cityofbartlesville.org.

(Photo Courtesy of City of Bartlesville.)