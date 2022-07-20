Posted: Jul 20, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools District (BPSD) Superintendent Chuck McCauley and BPS Foundation (BPSF) Executive Director Blair Ellis appear on Community Connection to preview the fast approaching school year.

Superintendent McCauley says BPSD's teaching staff looks great as they have filled every available position ahead of the first day of school on Thursday, August 11. However, McCauley says they can always use substitutes and bus drivers. He says this is a great time to get signed up to substitute.

BPSD would love to have a big pool of substitutes to draw from if possible. McCauley says substitute positions offer a lot of flexible hours. He says they are also looking to fill teaching assistant positions throughout the District.

Another note from Community Connection on Wednesday was Richard Kane YMCA's need of dependable staff members to help them with their Before and After School Care program. This is a tutition based program for BPSD's elementary aged students. Student registration started on Wednesday. The Y is taking up to 24 students for each elementary school site.

Superintendent McCauley says he had a great meeting with the local YMCA recently. McCauley says they want to get the word out that they need staff. He says any help you can provide will be of great benefit.

You must be 16-years-old or older to apply and help with the Before and After School program. This is a part time job that takes place Monday through Friday and pays $10 to $12 per hour. Experience is preferred, but training is available. You can drop by the Y, located at 101 N. Osage Avenue, or click on this link for further employment information.

McCauley says the Y wants to be able to offer more slots for students to attend the program, because they understand there is a need. He says the Y must increase their staffing levels first and you can help.

BPSD will have six more School Resource Officers (SROs) this coming school year. Superintendent McCauley thanked Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey and Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles in assisting the District in tripling its police presence. McCauley says this will allow each school site to have one SRO. He says they should have five officers ready to go by the start of the year on Aug. 11.

BPSF will give the public the option to help with the budget needs for the new SRO positions. Superintendent McCauley says they are excited to partner with the BPD. McCauley says parents have given them positive feedback supporting the move to add more officers to our school system. He says this will build relationships and help our community in the long run.

Blair Ellis, BPSF's Executive Director, highlighted the upcoming State of the Schools Address luncheon during the morning program. Ellis says the event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Bartlesville High School Commons from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. She says this is a great way to kick off the school year as a community and hear from Superintendent McCauley on BPSD's accomplishments and future.

Ellis says the program has grown over the course of five years. She says this has become BPSF's primary fundraiser, which supports programs in the fall such as Grants to Teachers and Bruins on the Run.

Bartlesville Child Nutrition will provide meals to guests during the function. Ellis adds that BPSF will auction off great experiences and items once again this year. She says you can find more on the online auction by clicking on the link here.

Ellis says the BPSF loves partnering with the BPSD in this capacity. She says tickets to the State of the Schools address cost $35 and can be purchased at bpsfoundation.org.

You can watch Wednesday's Community Connection with BPS Superintendent Chuck McCauley and BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis below: