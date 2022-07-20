Posted: Jul 20, 2022 6:49 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 6:52 AM

The “Prayers, Praise and Patriots” town hall event will feature three big names late next week at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Wallbuilders President David Barton, United States Congressional District 2 Republican candidate Josh Brecheen, and Dr. Everett Piper, former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President, author, and Osage County Commissioner District 1 candidate, will speak.

The event will take place in the Community Hall of the BCC, located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville, on Friday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m.