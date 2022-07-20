Posted: Jul 20, 2022 4:52 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2022 5:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Tuxedo Boulevard between Delaware and Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville will be closed the first week of August to facilitate sewer and water line work associated with the Cherokee Bridge Reconstruction Project. This portion of the roadway will close Monday, Aug. 1 and reopen on Monday, Aug. 8.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation project includes replacing the State-owned bridge, also known as State Highway 123 Bridge, over the Caney River and realigning the bridge/intersection east of its current location, at Tuxedo Boulevard and Delaware Avenue.

The area that is scheduled to close is pictured courtesy of the City of Bartlesville.