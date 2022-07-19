Posted: Jul 19, 2022 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 2:27 PM

A Nowata man is facing new charges for causing another incident at the Washington County Jail. Deontae Hicks was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault on Monday at the Washington County Courthouse. Hicks remains in custody on felony charges.

According to an affidavit, a male victim said that he was going to talk with an inmate in another cell when Hicks and another inmate approached him. The victim says that the two men started hitting him.

Surveillance video from the cell shows the two men corner the victim and then repeatedly hit him in the face. The victim had multiple injuries sustained including a black eye, a cut on his cheek and a fracture in his sinus. External medical attention was required.

Hicks was also arrested in May for being one of multiple inmates involved in an alleged escape attempt from the jail. Hicks was initially put into custody in February on a misdemeanor weapons charge. His bond in this case is set at $25,000. The court ordered that he have no contact with the victim regardless of his bond status.