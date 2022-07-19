Posted: Jul 19, 2022 12:44 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

On Monday, it was up to the Board of Osage County Commissioners to select an owner’s representative as the Administration Building gets added on to the Osage County Courthouse. The Board had to choose between Cardinal Building Solutions and Design 2 Construction.

All three commissioners agreed that it was imperative that they select one of the two companies, but they also agreed that it was difficult to choose one of the two firms because they both do such good work. Outgoing District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney explains why the decision was so difficult for him.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones elected to make a motion to select Design 2 Construction and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt opted to select Cardinal Building Solutions, leaving it up to McKinney to make the decision on who to choose, as he does here.

The motion passed with a 2-1 vote.