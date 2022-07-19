Posted: Jul 19, 2022 9:24 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Josh Brecheen is in the GOP runoff election on August 23rd against GOP opponent Avery Frix.

Brecheen attributes his decision making and his prior political success as a State Senator to the lessons he learned from the late U-S Senator, Dr. Tom Coburn, who believed strongly in the constitution and the Bible when it came to legislation and fiscal policies.

Brecheen has already secured several key endorsements from former NASA hea Jim Bridenstine, Dr James Dobson and several others including the widow of Senator Tom Coburn.

Brecheen is a fourth-generation Coal County rancher and hw operates his own small heavy equipment and trucking business. At the age of 21, he started Brecheen Keynotes and Seminars, a youth based inspirational speaking business and ministry. Josh served as the Oklahoma State President of the Oklahoma FFA Association.