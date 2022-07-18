Posted: Jul 18, 2022 6:16 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 6:16 PM

Tom Davis

As COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state, the State Department of Health (OSDH) says hospitalizations are also increasing, but fortunately at a considerably slower pace than we have seen in previous surges.

With that in mind, the Bartlesville Publisc Schools Board of Education at their meeting Monday evening got a refresher cours on protocols from the Pandemic Response Task Force Chair, Granger Meador.

First, and foresmost, masking will never be mandatory but it will be recommended at times of high community spred levels. Secondly, there will be no quaratines, but isolations will be expected at times.