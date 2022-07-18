Posted: Jul 18, 2022 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared in court on Monday for her alleged role in a robbery that occurred at Tropical Smoothie Café in Bartlesville on June 10. Latifah Clark was charged with conjoint robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit, Clark allegedly propped open the back door of the establishment to allow a person of interest, Christopher Taylor to enter. Taylor was armed with a handgun and left with over $2,100 in cash from the business.

It is alleged that Clark notified Taylor by text message and she left the safe unattended inside of the business. During an interview with police Clark said that she had been talking about the potential of robbing the place for about a month.

Bond for Clark was set at $250,000 in this matter. The defendant has multiple previous felony convictions in Washington County. If convicted, Clark could face a sentenced ranging from 20 years to life in prison.