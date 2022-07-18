Posted: Jul 18, 2022 12:57 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2022 1:00 PM

In light of the recent announcement by FEMA of additional funding that may be available to May disaster survivors, those with disabilities have been asking for clarification on how to apply if they have functional or language barriers.

FEMA released a Fact Sheet today for those who need assistance in applying for the funds if they are personally disabled or if they care for a disabled individual. The fact sheet is DR-4657 OK/FS 004 and it can be downloaded from the FEMA website at FEMA.DHS.GOV.

In general, those with functional or language barriers can ask for accommodations or assistance that includes video relay services (VRS), captioned telephone service, real-time captioning, alternate formats such as large-print, audio and electronic versions of the application, and interpreters for those who are not proficient in English. To obtain these accommodations, call the assistance helpline at 1-800-621-3362.