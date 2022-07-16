Posted: Jul 16, 2022 9:09 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2022 9:09 AM

The Nowata Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing Nowata County man.

George Schoner is 75 years old from the south west end of the County. George left his home yesterday driving a black 2004 F150 Ford truck. He was wearing blue jeans with leather suspenders and a white or grey shirt. George has a grey beard and brown hair. He had on boots and a black worn camo vet hat.

George answers to the nick name Mule. He left his home unexpectedly and his wife is concerned.

Please share and call the Sheriff's Office at 9182732287 if you see him. A photo will be posted of him soon.

