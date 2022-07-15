Posted: Jul 15, 2022 5:22 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 5:22 PM

Victoria Edwards

Dewey Public Schools is accepting transfers of students from other districts for high school and middle school, effective immediately. Elementary transfers will begin on July 28.

To transfer to the DPS, you must be submit an application at the school office or Administration building during their office hours. Applications are considered on a first-come, first-serve basis and may be denied on grade level capacity levels, student attendance or disciplinary issues. Parents will be notified of the status of an application within 30 days of its receipt.