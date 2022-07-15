Posted: Jul 15, 2022 5:02 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 5:02 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Attorney General’s office has been inundated with abortion providers who are asking for clarification on the trigger law that went into effect when Roe versus Wade was overturned last month. They are also handling numerous lawsuits from abortion supporters who are adamant that abortion is “an inherent right” for a woman under the constitutional rights of “liberty, pursuit of happiness” and “the enjoyment of gains of their own industry.”

In response to these questions and suits, Attorney General John O’Connor released a statement to the public on July 14 that said “there is no fundamental right in the Oklahoma constitution to kill a whole, separate, unique and living human being in the womb.” He went on to say that the issue of overturning the trigger law has been addressed numerous times in the past and that citizens of Oklahoma, through their representatives, have clearly stated that abortion is not an option in this state.

O’Connor pointed out that historically the Native American nations and Indian Territories had already declared killing a child in-vitro as being inappropriate and therefore, when Oklahoma became a state, the writers of the state constitution followed the tradition already in place in our region.