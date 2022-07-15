Posted: Jul 15, 2022 1:28 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Crime Stoppers aims to assist the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) in its latest Felon Friday post on Facebook as the BPD's search continues for a robbery suspect.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Taylor (pictured), you can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE to leave an anonymous tip. Submit tips at p3tips.com as well.

BPD Captain Jay Hastings says it takes a community effort to solve cases such as this one. He says they are all about preventing crime, which is why they try to get information out as quickly as possible.

There is a cash reward if a tip leads to the suspect's arrest.

30-year-old Latifah Sade Clark was arrested on Wednesday for Conspiring to Commit a Felony and Conjoint Robbery after helping Taylor carry out the robbery at Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Bartlesville on Sunday evening. Bartlesville Radio reported that Clark confessed to police that she helped Taylor with the crime as she was working at the restaurant during the incident.

To learn more about Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville or Felon Friday, click here.