Posted: Jul 15, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Election Board is accepting poll worker applications.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says all applicants must be willing to work long hours on election days and that training will be provided. Chouteau says this is a great opportunity for anyone interested in the election system. While the hours can be long, she says poll workers are only needed a few days each year.

Chouteau says poll workers are compensated for their time and, in some cases, mileage for travel. She says the compensation schedule is outlined in state statutes.

To qualify, an applicant must be a registered voter in the county where he or she would like to work. If selected, a poll worker cannot hold any other offices under the laws of the state (such as school board member or city councilman) and may not be related to or employed by a candidate for office.

Those interested in becoming a poll worker should contact the Osage County Election Board at 918.287.3036 or osagecounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.