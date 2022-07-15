Posted: Jul 15, 2022 10:03 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

A longtime member of the Caney Police Department (CPD) and Caney EMS is set to retire.

After 41 years of service to the citizens of Caney, Steve Berry will retire on Friday, July 29. You can wish Berry the best in his retirement during an upcoming come and go reception.

The event will be held in the City Council Room at 100 W. 4th Avenue in Caney, Kansas.

Photo courtesy: CPD