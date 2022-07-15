Posted: Jul 15, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2022 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider the approval of an X-ray services agreement on behalf of the County Health Department and NextCare Oklahoma, LLC, when they reconvene.

Next, a Sheriff's report and/or verification for claims for the Board of Prisoners for June 2022 will be weighed. Report of depository accounts for the Sheriff's Office and the Assessor's Office may be approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue on Monday, July 18. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.