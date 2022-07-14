Posted: Jul 14, 2022 1:36 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 1:36 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Regional United Way is busy getiing ready for its campaign kickoff in September, but there is plenty to do ahead of that event.

BRUW's United in Giving event was held on Thursday, July 14, at the Bartlesville Community Center and it served as a pacesetter event for businesses and individual donors to renew their focus and their giving efforts to the cause.

Katie Zawn with BRUW said this event is a "pep session" of sorts is for the donor pacesetters as they prepare to lead the way to jumpstart our 2022 annual campaign.

During the event, this year's campaign video was debuted.