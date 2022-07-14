News
Caney
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 11:16 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 11:18 AM
Three Caney PD Members Pass National EMT Testing
Garrett Giles
Three Caney Police Department employees pass their National Emergency Medical Technician testing.
Melissa Simmons, Kathryn Williams, and Jackie Lafferty completed the certification, which requires a lot of dedication, studying, testing and clinical work.
Practical and written testing was included in their testing.
Pictured below left to right:
Jackie Lafferty, Kathryn Williams, and Melissa Simmons
