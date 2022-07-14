Posted: Jul 14, 2022 9:55 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

The HOT Street Party is back on July 22nd in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Anna Small with Young Professionals of Bartlesville invited everyone to the annual event that benefits a local charity.

The fun begins at 6pm, on Friday, July 22, at Tower Center at Unity Square 300 SE Adams Blvd Bartlesville. There will be a DJ, live band, performances from local gymnastic teams and more. Don't miss the biggest street party in Bartlesville! Brought to you by Young Professionals of Bartlesville.