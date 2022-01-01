Posted: Jul 14, 2022 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2022 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brother/Big Sisters Big Event is "Back to the 80's" and it's set for Saturday, August 27, at 6pm at Hillcrest Country Club.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Charlene Dew and event co-chair Vanessa Drummond invited everyone for this night of fun as they raise needed funds for Big Brothers/Big Sisters locally.

The fun begins with socializing followed by dinner, a silent auction and a DJ will play 80's music and will lead in the fun afterwards.



The event is chaired by Ford and Vanessa Drummond with Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring program in Bartlesville area.



To join this important work or for more information, go to bigoklahoma.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma's evidence-based mentoring programs are designed to create positive, measurable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships.



BBBS matches children (we call them Littles) with caring adult role models (we call them Bigs). Our Big share experiences with our Littles that expand their world in new ways.