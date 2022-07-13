Posted: Jul 13, 2022 1:33 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 2:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) will host its annual State of the Schools luncheon ahead of the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley will provide insightful information, list accomplishments and more on Wednesday, August 3, in the Bartlesville High School Commons, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at bpsfoundation.org.

If you wish to donate to BPSF, visit the organization's Facebook page or text "Schools2022" to 44-321.

BPSF is a privately funded non-profit advancing quality education for students in Bartlesville Public Schools. Since 1985, the group has funded over $3.5 million in creative projects to support state-of-the-art instruction and facilities.

A link to the event's online auction can be found here.

We will have more information on this event in the days ahead.