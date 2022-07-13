News
2nd Annual COPS with Donuts Set for July 23
Garrett Giles
Washington County Community Council is gearing up for its second annual COPS with Donuts.
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 23, from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Pop's Daylight Donuts, located at 4107 Nowata Road in Bartlesville.
All are invited to eat donuts with local law enforcement. This kid friendly environment will include a bounce house, live music, sponsors and other fun activities.
