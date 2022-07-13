Posted: Jul 13, 2022 12:25 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 12:29 PM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the Martial Artists Care For The Community & Mental Health Awareness Day free event Saturday, July 16th at Westside Community Center- 501 S. Bucy in Bartlesville, from 8am-8pm.

Nathan Chlumsky appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to invite everyone to the event in the air conditioned comfort of the West Side Community Center.

Nathan stresses that there are things working on young people everyday from bullying and other forces that wear youngsters down and chip away at their confidence that sometimes leads to apathy and, in some cases, very bad life choices.

He hopes this event will open doors for people to not only learn about self defense in the physical sense, but to allso know where to get help when you feelings and thoughts go to dark places.