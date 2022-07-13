News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 11:51 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 11:57 AM
FOOTLOOSE is the Theme for This Year's Washington Co. Free Fair
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is adopting the "Footloose" theme along with lots of extras to put some more fun in the event set for September 8-12.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Martin Blum with the Free Fair Board said the fun begins on Wednesday, September 8 with an evening Free Fair Kickoff Party at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey followed by a Car Cruise on the 9th.
The fun continues with plans for an hot dog eating contest, a wide-open homeade ice cream making competion and more!
Saturday night's festivities for the "Footloose" version of the Washington County Free Fair is a dance in the air conditioned cafeteria on the grounds.
Plans are also forming to accomodate more vendors this year as well.
More information is coming soon at http://countycourthouse.org/pages/free-fair
