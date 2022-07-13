Posted: Jul 13, 2022 11:13 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2022 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating two white males who stole a pickup truck on Tuesday evening.

Deputies received a phone call and responded to the Ramona area regarding a stolen pickup. Upon arrival, they located the pickup behind a residence and after further investigation found two stolen motorcycles as well.

If you have any information in the case or can identify the two subjects of interest, 918-332-4000 and ask for Sgt. Cline.

(Photo Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)